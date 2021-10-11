.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US woman charged with murder for starving her boyfriend’s seven-year-old son to death

  • Font
Police tape surrounds a crime scene where three people were shot at the Wentworth Gardens housing complex in the Bridgeport neighborhood on June 23, 2021 in Chicago. (AFP)
Police tape surrounds a crime scene in Chicago. (File photo: AFP)
Crime

US woman charged with murder for starving her boyfriend’s seven-year-old son to death

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A US woman was charged with second-degree murder for starving her boyfriend’s seven-year-old son to death in New York, local media reported last week.

The woman, Leticia Bravo, could face 25 years to life in prison for the crime, CNN reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bravo was reportedly taking care of her boyfriend’s seven-year-old child, Peter Cuacuas. Her boyfriend was also charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Earlier this year, the woman took Peter’s body to a hospital in New York state, where he was pronounced dead. Doctors said the boy died due to malnutrition, weighting 37 pounds (16.8 kgs) at the time of his death, according to CNN.

US media reports said the woman kept the boy locked in a bedroom, denying him food.

Bravo reportedly worked as a childcare provider.

She took care of Peter since 2020, and he has since never attended his online school classes.

“It is unthinkable that someone would accept the responsibility of caring for a child and then deny that child the basic necessities of life,” District Attorney David Hoovler was quoted by CNN as saying.

“It is truly disturbing how this child was kept hidden from school authorities before he died,” he added.

Read more:

Woman charged with killing boyfriend by throwing phone at him

UK police officer convicted of murder sentenced to life in prison

Police charge man with murder of London school teacher Sabina Nessa

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
Top Content
Dubai Police seizes 500 kilograms of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drug bust’ Dubai Police seizes 500 kilograms of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drug bust’
Abu Dhabi monitors the presence of rare ‘blue hole’ in water of al-Dhafra region Abu Dhabi monitors the presence of rare ‘blue hole’ in water of al-Dhafra region
UAE public and private sector to get Oct. 21 holiday to mark Prophet’s birthday UAE public and private sector to get Oct. 21 holiday to mark Prophet’s birthday
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Saudi authorities arrest person who beat, racially abused elderly man in video Saudi authorities arrest person who beat, racially abused elderly man in video
Saudi Arabia foreign ministry condemns attack on Aden governor  Saudi Arabia foreign ministry condemns attack on Aden governor 
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More