World has reached ‘moment of truth’ on conservation: UN biodiversity chief

The world has now reached “a moment of truth” when it comes to protecting its vital ecosystems, UN biodiversity chief Elizabeth Maruma Mrema said on Monday as talks on a new global conservation treaty got underway in Kunming, China.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Mrema, executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Protection, said during the opening ceremony of the talks that the world had not achieved the necessary breakthroughs from 2011-2020 and was not yet able to safeguard ecosystems that were key to human wellbeing.

The first round of the “COP15” talks on biodiversity will last from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15. A post-2020 biodiversity pact is expected to be finalized during the second round in April-May next year.

Read more:

Expo 2020 Dubai: How the world fair is driving forward climate change

Chinese switch to flashlights, generators amid mandatory power cuts

Saudi Arabia: Birth of female Arab leopard in step to preserve endangered species