British Airways passengers stuck onboard plane for 18 hours due to restrictions

Passengers on a British Airways flight were stuck onboard a plane for almost an entire day due to diversions and COVID-19-related restrictions, according to local media.

The flight took off from London and headed for Hong Kong last week, but the plane was diverted to Manila as tropical storms prevented it from landing in its intended destination.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After touching down in Manila, British newspaper The Independent reported that the passengers had to go through more complications: COVID-19 restrictions prevented those onboard the plane from entering the Philippines, and the tropical storms made it impossible to fly to Hong Kong.

This reportedly led to the entire crew of the plane and its passengers to stay on the plane. Those onboard were stuck on the plane for 18 hours, according to reports.

Applause in HK for @British_Airways fantastic crew BA31. 36 hrs, aborted landings and a night on board in Manila. Thank you all. @tripperhead @Transit_Jam pic.twitter.com/fsfsgwDtDb — jaywalker (@Janetdplanet163) October 10, 2021

The plane was able to take-off the next day, headed for its original intended destination Hong Kong.

The airplane’s crew and passengers arrived in Hong Kong “approximately 22 hours behind schedule, and 33 hours after first leaving London,” the Independent reported.

Read more:

Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat

Google says flight search tool can help you fly ‘greener’

UK minister says still no exact date on US travel reopening