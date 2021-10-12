.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

British Airways passengers stuck onboard plane for 18 hours due to restrictions

  • Font
File photo of British Airways Boeing 747 takes off from Heathrow Airport in west London. (Reuters)
File photo of British Airways Boeing 747 takes off from Heathrow Airport in west London. (Reuters)

British Airways passengers stuck onboard plane for 18 hours due to restrictions

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Passengers on a British Airways flight were stuck onboard a plane for almost an entire day due to diversions and COVID-19-related restrictions, according to local media.

The flight took off from London and headed for Hong Kong last week, but the plane was diverted to Manila as tropical storms prevented it from landing in its intended destination.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After touching down in Manila, British newspaper The Independent reported that the passengers had to go through more complications: COVID-19 restrictions prevented those onboard the plane from entering the Philippines, and the tropical storms made it impossible to fly to Hong Kong.

This reportedly led to the entire crew of the plane and its passengers to stay on the plane. Those onboard were stuck on the plane for 18 hours, according to reports.

The plane was able to take-off the next day, headed for its original intended destination Hong Kong.

The airplane’s crew and passengers arrived in Hong Kong “approximately 22 hours behind schedule, and 33 hours after first leaving London,” the Independent reported.

Read more:

Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat

Google says flight search tool can help you fly ‘greener’

UK minister says still no exact date on US travel reopening

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Top Content
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match  Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match 
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy
Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More