N.Korean leader says US, S.Korea threaten peace with military buildup

This picture taken on September 29, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 30 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AFP)
This picture taken on September 29, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 30 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s weapons development is self defense in the face of hostile policies from the US and a military buildup in South Korea that is destabilizing the peninsula, state media said on Tuesday.

Pyongyang was only increasing its military in self-defense and not to start a war, Kim said in a speech at the defense Development Exhibition, according to a report by state news agency KCNA.

“We are not discussing war with anyone, but rather to prevent war itself and to literally increase war deterrence for the protection of national sovereignty,” he said.

Despite statements from Washington that it holds no hostile feelings toward North Korea, those assertions are hard to believe in the face of its continued “wrong judgements and actions,” Kim said, without elaborating.

