Powerful earthquake rattles Greek island of Crete, no immediate reports of damage

A camera operator films amid the rubble of a demolished church following an earthquake, in the town of Arkalochori on the island of Crete, Greece, September 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A camera operator films amid the rubble of a demolished church following an earthquake, in the town of Arkalochori on the island of Crete, Greece, September 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A powerful quake rattled the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday for a second time in less than a month but there were no immediate reports of damage.

A magnitude 6.3 tremor was centered at sea, some 23 km (14 miles) east of the village of Zakros in eastern Crete, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The fire brigade had not received any immediate calls for help, a police official said.

A strong quake shook Crete last month, killing one person and causing serious damage to buildings.

A Greek seismologist said that Tuesday’s quake came from a different fault.

