Teens charged with mass kangaroo killings in Australia: Police

  • Font
Australian wildlife rescue service WIRES said it had taken the “single surviving joey” into its care. (Supplied: Twitter)
Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Police in Australia have arrested and charged two teenage boys after 15 kangaroos were found slaughtered in a town near Sydney.

The bodies of the animals were found on two different roads at Batemans Bay on Saturday, sparking a police investigation, the BBC reported.

New South Wales Police had told the BBC the kangaroo packs had been hit by a car.

They arrested two 17-year-old boys in the town on Monday.

Two baby kangaroos were among the animals killed.

A third baby kangaroo that was injured was found by a local resident the next day, with Australian wildlife rescue service WIRES said it had taken the “single surviving joey” into its care.

They tweeted a picture of the small animal wrapped in a cream blanked after being rescued.

The animal charity said they have since aptly named him ‘Hope’.

“He has been aptly nicknamed ‘Hope’ and is now in care with local WIRES member Shelley,” they said. “We will continue to update you on Hope’s progress.”

The charity said it had been left shocked by the killings.

“Our community of carers and supporters are saddened by the news of events in Batemans Bay on Friday night resulting in the deaths of 15 Kangaroos, including two joeys across two separate locations. This has left an indelible mark on our dedicated volunteers and local residents.”

Police did not provide any information on the motivation behind the killings.

The teenagers have been charged with recklessly beating and killing an animal, and will appear in court next month.

Under New South Wales law, anyone convicted of animal cruelty faces up to five years in jail and a fine of $15,000.

