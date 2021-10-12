.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade

  • Font
A woman paints on the National Covid Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain April 8, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman paints on the National Covid Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain April 8, 2021. (Reuters)

UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tens of billions of pounds-worth of private investment will be needed for the United Kingdom to achieve the nature-related targets it has set as part of its climate change and biodiversity commitments, a report said on Tuesday.

Commissioned by the Green Finance Institute (GFI), the report added that public finance would not be enough to make up the gap between required and committed spending, which it put at a minimum of up to 97 billion pounds ($132 billion).

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report, entitled ‘The Finance Gap for UK Nature’ covers England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the UK’s overseas territories, said England had the most ground to make up, with a gap of up to 53 billion pounds.

Biocarbon projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration were the biggest single area, needing 20 billion pounds over the decade, the report said. Such projects include planting woodland, preserving peat bogs and switching to more regenerative farming practices.

“The data is conclusive that public investment - even if funding commitments increase - will not be enough to fund the UK’s nature recovery ambitions,” said GFI Chief Executive Rhian-Mari Thomas.

“Private investment is therefore urgently required in addition to public sector funding if we hope to transition to a net zero and nature-positive economy.”

The GFI, a forum for public-private collaboration in green finance, commissioned the report from environmental economics consultancy eftec.

“Natural capital”, which seeks to monetize protecting resources such as water, soil and air, is of growing interest to investors, with some aiming to sell carbon credits based on the overall reduction in emissions such projects produce.

The UK has enshrined its net-zero target for carbon emissions by 2050 into law but been criticized by environmentalists for not setting out an ambitious enough path to that goal.

With animal and plant species going extinct at a rate not seen in 10 million years, global leaders are meeting this week at the UN Conference on Biodiversity, known as COP15, in the city of Kunming, China.

One of the aims of the conference is for more countries to commit to conserving 30 percent of their land. At present, around 70 countries, including the UK, have signed up, according to the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People.

A May report from the United Nations Environment program said $8.1 trillion would need to be spent across the world before 2050 to solve the interlinked climate, biodiversity and land degradation crises.

Read more:

UK police won’t act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim

US and UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels

More than 1,000 migrants cross English Channel to UK in two days

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
Top Content
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match  Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match 
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy
Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More