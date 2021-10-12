.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN top court sides mostly with Somalia in border dispute with Kenya

  • Font
General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands. (Reuters)
General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands. (Reuters)

UN top court sides mostly with Somalia in border dispute with Kenya

Reuters, The Hague

Published: Updated:

The top UN top court on Tuesday ruled largely in favor of Somalia in its dispute with Kenya, setting a sea boundary in part of the Indian Ocean believed to be rich in oil and gas.

A new boundary drawn by the International Court of Justice mostly followed a line proposed by Somalia, attributing to it several offshore oil blocks claimed by Kenya.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The revised maritime border along the exclusive economic zones for the continental shelves of Somalia and Kenya “achieves and equitable solution,” Judge Joan Donoghue said.

Kenya, which did secure some territory beyond the Somalia proposal, had failed to prove there was an established sea boundary between the states, which would have given it a greater portion of the disputed territory, the court found.

The ruling comes after Nairobi last week said it had revoked recognition of the court’s jurisdiction. No one for Kenya was officially present either in court or via video link.

Somalia filed the case in 2014 at the United Nations’ highest court for disputes between states.

The case at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, concerned a boundary dispute over more than 100,000 sq km (nearly 40,000 sq miles) of sea floor claimed by both countries.

Read more: Somalia says it has resumed diplomatic ties with neighboring Kenya

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Top Content
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match  Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match 
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century
Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More