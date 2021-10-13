US warns of ‘other options’ if diplomacy fails on Iran nuclear program

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that Washington had “other options” if diplomacy failed on Iran’s nuclear program, as his visiting Israeli counterpart said they reserved the right to use force.

Blinken told reporters that he had hoped for the success of talks with Iran, but “the runway that we have left to do that is getting shorter and shorter.”

Referencing Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s threat to use force, Blinken said without elaborating: “We are prepared to turn to other options if Iran doesn’t change course.”

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed who was also present at the meeting said the region did not want another Hezbollah in Yemen threatening Saudi Arabia’s borders, and “we do not want to repeat the experience of southern Lebanon in Yemen.”

