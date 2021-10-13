.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran, Azerbaijan agree to mend ties, settle differences ‘through dialogue’

  • Font
Waving flag of Iran and Azerbaijan stock photo
Waving flag of Iran and Azerbaijan. (Stock photo)

Iran, Azerbaijan agree to mend ties, settle differences ‘through dialogue’

AFP, Baku

Published: Updated:

Azerbaijan said Wednesday it had agreed with Iran to resolve a diplomatic crisis through dialogue weeks after ties soured over allegations Israel’s military was active in Azerbaijan.

Iran last month protested against what it said was the presence of its sworn enemy Israel in Azerbaijan and vowed to take any necessary action.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It staged military exercises near its border with Azerbaijan, sparking criticism from officials in Baku, which has denied Iranian claims.

Azerbaijan said Wednesday its Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had spoken by phone with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the pair had agreed to resolve differences through dialogue.

“The sides noted that recent rhetoric has harmed bilateral relations and that any differences should be settled through dialogue,” Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israel is a major arms supplier to Azerbaijan, which late last year won a six-week war with neighbour Armenia for control over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan and Iran have long been at loggerheads over Tehran’s backing of Armenia in the decades-long Karabakh conflict.

Azerbaijan’s decision to impose customs duty on Iranian truck drivers transiting to Armenia through that territory also fueled tensions.

The statement Wednesday from Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said the two sides had agreed it was “necessary to establish direct dialogue between government agencies of both countries on transit issues.”

Tehran has long been wary of separatist sentiments among ethnic Azerbaijanis, who make up around 10 million of Iran’s 83 million people.

Read more:

Azerbaijan seeks to expand natural gas supplies to Europe amid soaring demand

Iran ‘concerned’ by Israeli ‘presence’ in the Caucasus

Iran’s foreign minister says nuclear talks to resume soon: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock
US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources
Top Content
Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock
Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills
Riyadh Season ads featuring Messi spotted in London, Newcastle, Dubai Riyadh Season ads featuring Messi spotted in London, Newcastle, Dubai
UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade
US hopes Abraham Accords will help Palestinian-Israeli issue: Officials US hopes Abraham Accords will help Palestinian-Israeli issue: Officials
US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More