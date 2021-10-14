.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

AUKUS deal to ensure peace and security in Indo-Pacific: US admiral

  • Font
US Admiral John C. Aquilino speaks at the first joint repatriation ceremony for Korean War remains at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. September 22, 2021. (Reuters)
US Admiral John C. Aquilino speaks at the first joint repatriation ceremony for Korean War remains at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. September 22, 2021. (Reuters)

AUKUS deal to ensure peace and security in Indo-Pacific: US admiral

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A defense pact between Australia, the US and Britain will ensure peace, security and stability in the region, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

All nations understand the importance of this region to the global economy, Admiral John Aquilino told a joint news conference with the Philippines military.

Read more:

Aukus vs. China

US, France discussed Australia submarine deal before announcement: White House

China applies to join Pacific trade pact to boost economic clout

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt
Top Content
Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why
Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai
Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt
Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More