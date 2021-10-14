.
At least 19 dead in Philippines tropical storm

In this photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers help residents navigate floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Kompasu at the municipality of Brooke's Point, Palawan province in southwestern Philippines on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. A number of people have been killed and others were reported missing in landslides and flash flood set off by a storm that barreled through the tip of the northern Philippines overnight then blew away Tuesday, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

At least 19 dead in Philippines tropical storm

Reuters, Manila

Published: Updated:

A tropical storm in the Philippines has left dead at least 19 people, disaster response officials said Thursday.

Philippine authorities say they are still investigating a further 11 deaths that may have been caused by the tropical storm Kompasu, which triggered landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the northern tip of the Asia-Pacific islands on Monday.

Another 14 people have been reported missing in the Philippines.

Kompasu also left one person dead in Hong Kong as it reached typhoon strength while crossing open sea south of the Chinese city on Wednesday.

Kompasu returned to tropical storm strength after making landfall on the Chinese island province of Hainan and weakened further as it headed out to sea and toward northern Vietnam on Thursday, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour.

