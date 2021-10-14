.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Blast kills Taliban commander, wounds 11 in Afghanistan

  • Font
People carry the body of a bombing victim in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful explosion in a mosque frequented by a Muslim religious minority in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses and the Taliban's spokesman said. (AP Photo/Abdullah Sahil)
People carry the body of a bombing victim in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (File photo: AP)

Blast kills Taliban commander, wounds 11 in Afghanistan

AFP

Published: Updated:

A bomb ripped through a vehicle carrying a Taliban police chief in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, killing him and wounding 11 others, officials said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The blast happened in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province, targeting the Taliban police chief for Shigal district, said an official from the group.

“The police chief has died and eleven people have been wounded,” he told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A doctor in Kunar central hospital confirmed to AFP that it had received 11 wounded people, including four Taliban fighters and seven civilians.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack but ISIS-K, who are active in eastern Afghanistan, have claimed similar attacks on the Taliban in the past.

The Taliban have battled with ISIS-K since its emergence in Afghanistan in 2014.

ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for some of the most recent attacks, including a suicide bombing among worshippers last week in a Shia mosque in Kunduz province that killed around 100 people.

Read more:

At least 15 dead, 90 wounded in Afghanistan's Kunduz mosque blast: Source

At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official

Afghan foreign minister to hold talks in Turkey

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why
Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai
Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan
Daily aspirin use for heart disease, stroke may harm more than help seniors: Experts Daily aspirin use for heart disease, stroke may harm more than help seniors: Experts
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More