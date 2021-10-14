Blast kills Taliban commander, wounds 11 in Afghanistan

A bomb ripped through a vehicle carrying a Taliban police chief in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, killing him and wounding 11 others, officials said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The blast happened in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province, targeting the Taliban police chief for Shigal district, said an official from the group.

“The police chief has died and eleven people have been wounded,” he told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A doctor in Kunar central hospital confirmed to AFP that it had received 11 wounded people, including four Taliban fighters and seven civilians.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack but ISIS-K, who are active in eastern Afghanistan, have claimed similar attacks on the Taliban in the past.

The Taliban have battled with ISIS-K since its emergence in Afghanistan in 2014.

ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for some of the most recent attacks, including a suicide bombing among worshippers last week in a Shia mosque in Kunduz province that killed around 100 people.

Read more:

At least 15 dead, 90 wounded in Afghanistan's Kunduz mosque blast: Source

At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official

Afghan foreign minister to hold talks in Turkey