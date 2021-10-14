Court hands Indian man double life sentence for killing wife with poisonous cobra

An Indian man who murdered his wife by making a cobra bite her has been handed a rare double life sentence.

Sooraj Kumar was arrested in 2020 after his wife Uthra died from a snakebite, the BBC reported.

The 25-year-old was recovering in bed from another snake bite caused by a venomous Russell’s viper that Sooraj had purchased, when he released the cobra onto the bed where she slept.

Police began the investigation after her family alleged that he had murdered her, adding that he had been harassing them for dowry money.

He was found guilty of releasing a cobra onto her bed by a court on Monday.

Police also arrested a man who helped Sooraj to obtain the snakes, who later helped police gather evidence against the murderer.

Charges ran into 1,000 pages detailing an elaborate conspiracy planned by Sooraj, according to the Indian legal website LiveLaw.

It was the “rarest of rare cases,” according to the prosecution that demanded the death penalty.

The judge handed Sooraj a double life sentence and ordered him to pay a fine of $6,635 (500,000 rupees).

