.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Court hands Indian man double life sentence for killing wife with poisonous cobra

  • Font
A cobra is seen during a show of Amier El Refaie at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt July 13, 2018. Picture taken July 13, 2018. (Reuters)
A cobra is seen during a show of Amier El Refaie at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt July 13, 2018. Picture taken July 13, 2018. (Reuters)

Court hands Indian man double life sentence for killing wife with poisonous cobra

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

An Indian man who murdered his wife by making a cobra bite her has been handed a rare double life sentence.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sooraj Kumar was arrested in 2020 after his wife Uthra died from a snakebite, the BBC reported.

The 25-year-old was recovering in bed from another snake bite caused by a venomous Russell’s viper that Sooraj had purchased, when he released the cobra onto the bed where she slept.

Police began the investigation after her family alleged that he had murdered her, adding that he had been harassing them for dowry money.

He was found guilty of releasing a cobra onto her bed by a court on Monday.

Police also arrested a man who helped Sooraj to obtain the snakes, who later helped police gather evidence against the murderer.

Charges ran into 1,000 pages detailing an elaborate conspiracy planned by Sooraj, according to the Indian legal website LiveLaw.

It was the “rarest of rare cases,” according to the prosecution that demanded the death penalty.

The judge handed Sooraj a double life sentence and ordered him to pay a fine of $6,635 (500,000 rupees).

Read more:

Man allegedly murders wife with cobra after first failing to kill her with viper

Abu Dhabi warns beachgoers about poisonous sea snakes

The most dangerous animals native to the Arabian Peninsula

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt
Top Content
Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why
Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai
Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan
Daily aspirin use for heart disease, stroke may harm more than help seniors: Experts Daily aspirin use for heart disease, stroke may harm more than help seniors: Experts
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More