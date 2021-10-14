.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pakistan airline suspends operations from Kabul citing Taliban interference

  • Font
A Taliban fighter stands guard as a Pakistan International Airlines plane, the first commercial international flight to land since the Taliban retook power last month, takes off with passengers onboard at the airport in Kabul on September 13, 2021.
A Taliban fighter stands guard as a Pakistan International Airlines plane, the first commercial international flight to land since the Taliban retook power last month, takes off with passengers onboard at the airport in Kabul on September 13, 2021. (File photo)
Afghanistan

Pakistan airline suspends operations from Kabul citing Taliban interference

Reuters, Islamabad

Published: Updated:

Pakistan International Airlines said on Thursday it was suspending flights from Kabul after what it called "heavy handed" interference by Taliban authorities, including arbitrary rule changes and intimidation of staff.

The statement came as the Taliban government ordered the airline, the only international company operating regularly out of Kabul, to cut ticket prices to the levels from before the fall of the Western-backed government in August.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

"We are suspending our flight operations to Kabul from today because of the heavy handedness of the authorities," a spokesman said.

Read more:

Qatar won’t take ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without Taliban agreement

First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul

Afghan and Pakistan eye peace deal within six months

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why
Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai
Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan
Daily aspirin use for heart disease, stroke may harm more than help seniors: Experts Daily aspirin use for heart disease, stroke may harm more than help seniors: Experts
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More