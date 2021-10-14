Taliban delegation to join Moscow talks next week: Report

A Taliban delegation will arrive in Moscow next week for the so-called Moscow format talks on Afghanistan, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

The Moscow talks also involve China, Pakistan, India and Iran.

