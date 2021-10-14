.
US to resume Afghanistan evacuation flights before year’s end: Report

Families begin to board a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 23, 2021. (AFP)
Families begin to board a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 23, 2021. (AFP)

US to resume Afghanistan evacuation flights before year’s end: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US will resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan before the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an unidentified US State Department official.

The US-sponsored flights would help US citizens, legal residents and some visa applicants. No date has been set for the flights to resume, it reported.

Representatives for the State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the WSJ report.

President Joe Biden’s administration has said its top priority is repatriating Americans and green card holders who could not leave Afghanistan in the US evacuation operation in August.

