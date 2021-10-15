.
Bill Clinton in hospital with non-COVID-19 infection

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks by video feed during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 18, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP

Published: Updated:

Former president Bill Clinton has been hospitalized with a non-Covid-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday evening.

Clinton’s doctors said it was a blood infection.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to a hospital in Irvine in southern California on Tuesday evening, Angel Urena tweeted.

He gave no details other than to say the infection was not Covid-related.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Urena said.

The University of California Irvine Medical Center confirmed Clinton was admitted there but said nothing else.

Urena tweeted a statement from Clinton’s doctors saying Clinton was admitted “for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids.”

It added: “After two days of treatment his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well.”

The doctors said they are in non-stop touch with Clinton’s New York-based medical team including his cardiologist and “we hope to have him go home soon.”

Clinton served as America’s 42nd president from 1993 to 2001.

In 2004, at age 58, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation after doctors found signs of extensive heart disease.

After his health scare, Clinton -- who had a reputation for loving fatty foods -- began eating a vegan diet.

In 2010 Clinton underwent stent surgery after complaining of heart pains.

That same year he said his decision to go vegan was not a difficult one to make.

“Not when you have [had a] quadruple heart bypass and you want to live to be a grandfather,” Clinton said at an event organized in Dallas by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

