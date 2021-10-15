.
British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police

Conservative MP David Amess, who was stabbed multiple times on Friday October 15 2021. (Twitter)
Reuters

A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, police said.

Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

David Amess, who represented Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed at around midday at a meeting at a Methodist Church.

Amess’s office confirmed he had been stabbed but gave no further details.

“Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff,” said the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer.

Amess was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997.

His website lists his main interests are “animal welfare and pro-life issues.”

The stabbing at Amess’ meeting with constituents has echoes of a 2010 case when labor lawmaker Stephen Timms survived a stabbing in his constituency office, and the 2016 fatal shooting of Labour’s Jo Cox just days before the Brexit referendum.

