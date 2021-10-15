Suicide bomber behind Shia mosque attack in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: Taliban official

The attack on a Shia mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar was carried out by a suicide bomber, a Taliban official said Friday.

“Our initial information shows it was a suicide bomber who blew himself up inside the mosque,” a local Taliban official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding an investigation had been launched.

