Suicide bomber behind Shia mosque attack in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: Taliban official

People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (File photo; AP)
AFP, Kandahar, Afghanistan

Published: Updated:

The attack on a Shia mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar was carried out by a suicide bomber, a Taliban official said Friday.

“Our initial information shows it was a suicide bomber who blew himself up inside the mosque,” a local Taliban official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding an investigation had been launched.

