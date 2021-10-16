.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan 6 probe should be prosecuted

  • Font
Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona, poses with his face painted in the colors of the U.S. flag as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona, poses with his face painted in the colors of the U.S. flag as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)

Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan 6 probe should be prosecuted

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden said on Friday the US Justice Department should prosecute people who are subpoenaed by a congressional select committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol but refuse to testify.

“I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable,” Biden said when asked by reporters at the White House about those defying the subpoenas issued by the US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the riot.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Asked whether he believed the Justice Department should prosecute those defying subpoenas, Biden said, “I do, yes.”

The committee said on Thursday it would convene a business meeting on Tuesday to vote on adopting a contempt report against Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump. It said Bannon had refused to cooperate with its investigation.

Read more:

Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters

Lebanon needs ‘serious change,’ political leaders solely responsible: Prince Faisal

EU says rift over with US on French submarines

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry
Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan
British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police
In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa
At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Two Holy Mosques in Mecca, Medina Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Two Holy Mosques in Mecca, Medina
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More