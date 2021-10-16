.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Charles Darwin’s family microscope to be sold at auction

  • Font
James Hyslop, Head of Scientific Instruments, Globes and Natural History at Christie's, demonstrates the Darwin Family Microscope, owned and used by the English naturalist and founder of the concept of evolution, Charles Darwin, which will be offered at auction as part of Christie's Classic Week, London, Britain, October 14, 2021. Picture taken October 14. REUTERS/Toby Melville
James Hyslop, Head of Scientific Instruments, Globes and Natural History at Christie's, demonstrates the Darwin Family Microscope, owned and used by the English naturalist and founder of the concept of evolution, Charles Darwin, which will be offered at auction as part of Christie's Classic Week, London, Britain, October 14, 2021. Picture taken October 14. (Reuters)

Charles Darwin’s family microscope to be sold at auction

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A microscope Charles Darwin gave his son Leonard and which has remained in the family for nearly 200 years is headed for auction in December, and is expected to fetch up to $480,000.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The instrument was designed by Charles Gould for the firm Cary around 1825 and is one of six surviving microscopes associated with the British naturalist, according to auction house Christie’s.

The date of its manufacture coincides with the time when Darwin was studying zoophytes, organisms such as coral and sea anemone.

“It is just incredibly spine tingling to look through this and see the microscopic world that Darwin would have seen in the 1820s and 30s,” James Hyslop, Head of Department, Scientific Instruments, Globes & Natural History, at Christie’s, told Reuters.

“Later in his life in 1858, there’s a wonderful letter that he writes to his eldest son saying young Lenny was dissecting at his microscope and he said ‘Oh Papa, I should be so glad of this for my whole life’. It’s wonderful to have that family connexion of Charles Darwin just before he becomes internationally famous.”

Darwin published his groundbreaking work “On the Origin of Species” in 1859.

The microscope will be offered at Christie’s Valuable Books & Manuscripts auction on Dec. 15, and has a price estimate of 250,000 - 350,000 pounds ($343,050 - $480,270).

“Charles Darwin is one of the biggest names in the history of science, and collectors for Darwiniana (relating to Darwin) are truly international in breadth,” Hyslop said.

Read more:

Snakes evolved from survivors of asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs

Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa

Coronavirus: Immune system ‘remembers’ coronavirus for at least 6 months, says study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry
Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan
British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police
In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa
At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar
Bill Clinton in hospital with non-COVID-19 infection Bill Clinton in hospital with non-COVID-19 infection
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More