ISIS claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar

ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber attack at a Shia mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar which left dozens killed and injured, a statement posted by the group’s Amaq news agency said on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The statement added that two ISIS fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.

It was the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday prayers and killed dozens of worshippers.

Read more:

Suicide bomber behind Shia mosque attack in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: Taliban official

Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan

At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar