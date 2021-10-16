.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

ISIS claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar

  • Font
People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (File photo; AP)
People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (File photo; AP)
Afghanistan

ISIS claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar

Reuters

Published: Updated:

ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber attack at a Shia mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar which left dozens killed and injured, a statement posted by the group’s Amaq news agency said on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement added that two ISIS fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.

It was the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday prayers and killed dozens of worshippers.

Read more:

Suicide bomber behind Shia mosque attack in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: Taliban official

Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan

At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry
Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan
British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police
In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa
At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Two Holy Mosques in Mecca, Medina Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Two Holy Mosques in Mecca, Medina
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More