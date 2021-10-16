.
Probe ordered after four Russian tourists found dead at Albania beach resort

  • Font
Probe ordered after four Russian tourists found dead at Albania beach resort

The Associated Press, Tirana, Albania

Police say four Russian tourists were found dead at a beach resort in western Albania.

Albanian police issued a statement Saturday saying the four were found asphyxiated in a hotel sauna in the village of Qerret late Friday.

Police did not give more details about the circumstances of the deaths, citing the ongoing investigation. They said the hotel’s entire staff has been questioned.

The Russian tourists, aged 31 to 60 years old, were part of a group that had been staying for a week at the five-star resort 50 kilometers west of Albania’s capital, Tirana.

Investigators think the people who died might be members of the same family because of their surnames.

Tourism has turned into a major industry in Albania, a tiny Western Balkan country with 300 miles of coastline.

