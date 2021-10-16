.
UK puts in place security measures for lawmakers, says interior minister

British Home Secretary Priti Patel (left), reads the note on a bouquet of flowers while standing with Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Lindsey Hoyle as they arrive at the scene where a member of Parliament was stabbed on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, on Oct. 16, 2021. (AP)
British Home Secretary Priti Patel (left), reads the note on a bouquet of flowers while standing with Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Lindsey Hoyle as they arrive at the scene where a member of Parliament was stabbed on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, on Oct. 16, 2021. (AP)

Reuters, London

Britain’s interior minister Priti Patel on Saturday said that security measures would be put in place for lawmakers so they could keep doing their job after an MP was murdered, adding that people who attacked democracy would not succeed.

“All measures are being put in place for the security of MPs so that they can carry on with their duties as elected democratic members,” Patel said in a broadcast clip.

“We live in an open society, a democracy. We cannot be cowed by any individual... to stop us from functioning to serve our elected democracy.”

