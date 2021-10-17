.
Seventeen US missionaries, families kidnapped in Haiti

FILE PHOTO: The Haitian flag is seen next to the statue of a lion at the Court of Cassation (Supreme Court) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 5, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
The Associated Press, San Juan, Puerto Rico

A group of 17 US missionaries including children were kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident.

The missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage, according to a message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.

“This is a special prayer alert,” the one-minute message said. “Pray that the gang members would come to repentance.”

The message states that the mission’s field director is working with the US Embassy, and that the field director’s family and one other unidentified man stayed at the ministry’s base while everyone else visiting the orphanage was abducted.

No other details were immediately available.

A US government spokesperson said they were aware of the reports on the kidnapping.
“The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State,” the spokesperson said, declining further comment.

Haiti is once again struggling with a spike in gang-related kidnappings that had diminished after President Jovenel Moïse was fatally shot at his private home on July 7.

