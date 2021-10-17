Father suspected of killing daughters, grandchildren in a fire over marriage feud

A father is suspected of killing his two daughters and their four children by setting their house on fire because one of his daughters married against his wishes, according to Dawn newspaper.

Police officials said firefighters found the charred bodies of a 65-year-old man, two women aged 35 and 19, three boys aged 3, 10 and 12 and a 2-month-old baby in a house in Muzaffargarh district on Sunday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The bodies have been sent for autopsies and forensic examination and the investigation into the blaze is ongoing, according to the police. Officials are also trying to determine why none of the family members woke up when the fire erupted.

One of the deceased women’s husbands filed a case against the father claiming that he set fire to the house in a “rage” over the fact that his daughter married against his will for love instead of having an arranged marriage.

The husband said that he way away on business and when he returned home, he saw his house on fire while his father-in-law and brother-in-law fled the scene.

Police officials told Reuters the father is being hunted by the police.

Hundreds of women in Pakistan are killed by their male relatives every year for marrying without their family’s consent, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Read more:

Gunmen kill three civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir

Yemen’s Houthis kill elderly woman in front of her children: Minister

Taliban kill 6-months pregnant ex-policewoman in front of her family: Reports