.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Father suspected of killing daughters, grandchildren in a fire over marriage feud

  • Font
Kashmiri villagers look on a fire razes a house following a deadly gun battle between militants and Indian government forces in Tral area of Pulwama district, south of Srinagar, on March 5, 2019. (File photo: AFP)
Kashmiri villagers look on a fire razes a house following a deadly gun battle between militants and Indian government forces in Tral area of Pulwama district, south of Srinagar, on March 5, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

Father suspected of killing daughters, grandchildren in a fire over marriage feud

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A father is suspected of killing his two daughters and their four children by setting their house on fire because one of his daughters married against his wishes, according to Dawn newspaper.

Police officials said firefighters found the charred bodies of a 65-year-old man, two women aged 35 and 19, three boys aged 3, 10 and 12 and a 2-month-old baby in a house in Muzaffargarh district on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The bodies have been sent for autopsies and forensic examination and the investigation into the blaze is ongoing, according to the police. Officials are also trying to determine why none of the family members woke up when the fire erupted.

One of the deceased women’s husbands filed a case against the father claiming that he set fire to the house in a “rage” over the fact that his daughter married against his will for love instead of having an arranged marriage.

The husband said that he way away on business and when he returned home, he saw his house on fire while his father-in-law and brother-in-law fled the scene.

Police officials told Reuters the father is being hunted by the police.

Hundreds of women in Pakistan are killed by their male relatives every year for marrying without their family’s consent, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Read more:

Gunmen kill three civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir

Yemen’s Houthis kill elderly woman in front of her children: Minister

Taliban kill 6-months pregnant ex-policewoman in front of her family: Reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report
Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased
Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department
UAE FM concludes US visit after meeting Secretary Blinken, Israeli FM UAE FM concludes US visit after meeting Secretary Blinken, Israeli FM
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More