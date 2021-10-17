.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

India to move some migrant workers in Kashmir to army camps after killings

  • Font
Two school teachers were killed in Indian Kashmir by suspected militants on Thursday, October 7, 2021. (Screengrab)
Two school teachers were killed in Indian Kashmir by suspected militants on October 7, 2021. (Screengrab)

India to move some migrant workers in Kashmir to army camps after killings

Reuters, Srinagar, India

Published: Updated:

Vulnerable Indian migrant workers in Kashmir will be moved to army and police camps for protection after several were killed by militants, the police chief on the Indian side of the disputed region said on Sunday.

Vijay Kumar said he had instructed his officers to move workers after three laborers from the eastern state of Bihar were shot in their rented accommodation on Sunday, two of whom died.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app

“I have directed officers to shift the vulnerable urgently,” he told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear how many of the tens of thousands of Indians from other states who are working in Kashmir would be affected, or if they would be confined in the camps or if the directive was compulsory.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for Sunday’s killings, or for an incident the previous day in which two other migrant workers were shot dead.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is claimed in full by India and Pakistan but divided between them.

The Indian-ruled part has witnessed a decades-long armed insurrection that has only begun targeting migrant workers in recent weeks.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting the militants.

Pakistan denies the charge, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral backing to the Kashmiri people.

Read more: Indian police detain hundreds amid targeted killings of civilians in Kashmir

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report
Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased
Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department
UAE FM concludes US visit after meeting Secretary Blinken, Israeli FM UAE FM concludes US visit after meeting Secretary Blinken, Israeli FM
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More