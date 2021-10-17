.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Suspect held over UK lawmaker’s killing is son of ex-Somali political aide

  • Font
People light candles during a vigil for Britain's MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, at the Belfairs Park in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain, on October 16, 2021. (Reuters)
People light candles during a vigil for Britain's MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, at the Belfairs Park in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain, on October 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Suspect held over UK lawmaker’s killing is son of ex-Somali political aide

Reuters, Nairobi/London

Published: Updated:

Ali Harbi Ali, the son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, has been arrested by British police under anti-terrorism laws following the killing of lawmaker David Amess, a source close to the investigation and British media said.

Amess, 69, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly as he met constituency voters in a church on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The killing took place five years after the murder of Jo Cox, a lawmaker from the opposition Labor Party, and has prompted a review of politicians’ security.

Police said they had arrested a 25-year-old British man at the scene on suspicion of murder and have said it is believed he acted alone. They have not named the suspect but used additional powers under anti-terrorism laws to detain him until Oct. 22.

A British source close to the investigation named Ali Harbi Ali, a British citizen, as the detained suspect.

Harbi Ali Kullane, the father of Ali Harbi Ali, told The Sunday Times that his son had been arrested in connection with the murder.

“At this particular moment we are going through (an) unprecedented and horrific situation,” Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to Hassan Ali Khaire, a former Somali prime minister, told Reuters in an email when asked about this.

“Due to the ongoing early investigation I am obliged and commanded not to talk about it,” said Harbi Ali Kullane, who is a former director of the Somali government’s media and communication department.

British police were on Sunday searching an address in north London linked to Ali Harbi Ali, Reuters reporters said.

Interior minister Priti Patel said on Sunday Britain is considering a number of options to boost the security of lawmakers.

Read more:

Pope Francis decries recent attacks in Norway, Afghanistan, and England

UK PM Johnson visits church where lawmaker was stabbed to death by terrorist

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report
Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased
Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department
UAE FM concludes US visit after meeting Secretary Blinken, Israeli FM UAE FM concludes US visit after meeting Secretary Blinken, Israeli FM
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More