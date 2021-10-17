.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkey's Erdogan says opposition call for bureaucrat rebellion is a crime

  • Font
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a statement after chairing the cabinet meeting in Ankara, on December 14, 2020. (AFP)
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a statement after chairing the cabinet meeting in Ankara, on December 14, 2020. (AFP)

Turkey's Erdogan says opposition call for bureaucrat rebellion is a crime

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit back at the opposition for urging bureaucrats to disobey “unlawful orders from the government,” calling such comments a “crime.”

“Urging the bureaucrats to oppose the elected government is nothing short of wishing for a regime of tutelage,” Erdogan said at a press conference Sunday, responding to a video message by leader Republican People’s Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In that message, shared on Twitter Saturday, Kilicdaroglu had said officials must refuse to carry out what he called “unlawful orders.”

“All bureaucrats who support this government’s illegal demands will be held responsible once power changes hands,” he had said. “I urge you to stop supporting unlawful orders, starting from Monday.”

Kilicdaroglu met central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu on Friday after the dismissals of three officials at the bank sparked a currency rout.

The president must “respect the central bank’s institutional identity” and leave interest-rate decisions to “qualified people, Kilicdaroglu had said after his visit.

The lira has weakened for six consecutive days to a record low amid concern that government influence will force policy makers to keep interest rates too low to contain inflation.

Read more:

Turkey’s Erdogan overhauls monetary policy committee, lira hits record low

Turkish opposition deepens cooperation, heaping pressure on President Erdogan

Turkish court opens re-trial over 2013 Gezi Park protest cases

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased
Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition
Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department
Arab Coalition: At least 165 Houthi militia members killed near Yemen’s Marib Arab Coalition: At least 165 Houthi militia members killed near Yemen’s Marib
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More