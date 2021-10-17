.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK considers options to boost lawmaker security after David Amess stabbing 

  • Font
British Home Secretary Priti Patel (left), reads the note on a bouquet of flowers while standing with Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Lindsey Hoyle as they arrive at the scene where a member of Parliament was stabbed on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, on Oct. 16, 2021. (AP)
British Home Secretary Priti Patel (left), reads the note on a bouquet of flowers while standing with Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Lindsey Hoyle as they arrive at the scene where a member of Parliament was stabbed on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, on Oct. 16, 2021. (AP)

UK considers options to boost lawmaker security after David Amess stabbing

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

Britain is considering a number of options to boost the security of lawmakers after a parliamentarian was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, interior minister Priti Patel said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The killing of David Amess, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, took place five years after the murder of Jo Cox, a lawmaker from the opposition Labor Party, and has prompted a review of politicians’ security.

Amess, 69, was knifed repeatedly in the attack on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, during a meeting in a church.

Police arrested a 25-year-old British man at the scene on suspicion of murder and have said it is believed he acted alone.

“The speaker has already put in a range of measures post Friday as we have with policing,” Patel told Sky News.

“Within that there are other options that are being considered such as when you hold your surgeries, could you have officers or some kind of protection...?” she said.

Surgeries is the term given to meetings British lawmakers have with their constituents.

Read more:

UK puts in place security measures for lawmakers, says interior minister

After five years in jail, Zaghari-Ratcliffe loses appeal on second Iran jail term

UK PM Johnson visits church where lawmaker was stabbed to death by terrorist

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition
Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report
Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department
Taliban delegation visits Uzbekistan for talks on trade, aid Taliban delegation visits Uzbekistan for talks on trade, aid
NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest
Seventeen US missionaries, families kidnapped in Haiti Seventeen US missionaries, families kidnapped in Haiti
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More