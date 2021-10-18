.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least 20 dead after floods in India’s Kerala

  • Font
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim after recovering it from the debris of a residential house following a landslide caused by heavy rainfall at Kokkayar village in Idukki district in the southern state of Kerala, India, October 17, 2021. Picture taken October 17, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim after recovering it from the debris of a residential house following a landslide caused by heavy rainfall at Kokkayar village in Idukki district in the southern state of Kerala, India, October 17, 2021. Picture taken October 17, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

At least 20 dead after floods in India’s Kerala

Reuters, Kochi, India

Published: Updated:

At least 22 people were killed after heavy rains lashed the south Indian state of Kerala over the weekend, officials said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rainfall across the state led to flash floods and landslides in several areas, with the Indian army and navy called out to rescue residents.

Some 13 of those were killed after a landslide in Kuttikkal village, officials and eyewitnesses said.

“There were four landslides that happened there yesterday, the hill behind me, which brought water and other items downwards,” a local resident told Reuters partner ANI on Sunday, standing in front of now-barren hillside.

P.K. Jayasree, the top government official in Kottayam district where the landslide took place, said almost half of the casualties were from a single family.

“One family completely lost six members,” he said.

Light rainfall across the state is expected to continue, although weather alerts in many areas had been withdrawn, the state’s disaster management committee said in a statement.

Kerala was also a victim to the worst floods in a century in 2018 that had killed at least 400 people and displaced around 200,000.

India, with 1.3 billion people, relies on rainfall to support its population, many of whom live rely on farming. But excessive rainfall can cause floods, landslides and water-borne diseases.

Read more:

Indian police probe gruesome murder at farmers’ protest site, detain suspect

India to move some migrant workers in Kashmir to army camps after killings

Kerala heavy rains, floods leave eight dead, 12 missing in south India

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Saudi Arabia bans its citizens from traveling to Lebanon due to security concerns Saudi Arabia bans its citizens from traveling to Lebanon due to security concerns
Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo
EU fails to secure commitment from Iran to resume nuclear deal negotiations: Report EU fails to secure commitment from Iran to resume nuclear deal negotiations: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More