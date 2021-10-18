.
.
.
.
EU's Borrell 'optimistic' about possible upcoming Iran nuclear talks

EU's head of foreign policy Josep Borell speaks during a news conference with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla el-Mangoush (not seen), in Tripoli, Libya September 8, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
EU's head of foreign policy Josep Borell speaks during a news conference with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla el-Mangoush (not seen), in Tripoli, Libya September 8, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

EU’s Borrell ‘optimistic’ about possible upcoming Iran nuclear talks

Reuters, Luxembourg 

Published: Updated:

The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell declined to confirm on Monday that EU and Iranian diplomats would meet in Brussels on Thursday to try to revive the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, but said he was hopeful of a meeting soon.

Bloomberg News reported that Iran’s foreign minister gave the date on Sunday, citing an Iranian lawmaker. A senior EU official last week confirmed that meetings were planned in Brussels, rather than Vienna, but gave no date.

“You never know, I am more optimistic today than yesterday,” Borrell said. “No confirmation yet, but things are getting better and I am hope we will have preparatory meetings in Brussels in the days to come,” Borrell said in Luxembourg as he arrived for an EU foreign ministers meeting.

EU political director Enrique Mora, the chief coordinator for the talks, was in Tehran last Thursday to meet members of Iran’s nuclear negotiating team, four months after discussions broke off between Iran and world powers.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has so far refused to resume indirect talks with the United States in Vienna on both sides returning to compliance with the deal, under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.

But after Mora’s visit, Iran’s foreign ministry said it would hold talks in the coming days with the EU in Brussels.

Western diplomats have said they are concerned Tehran’s new negotiating team - under a president known as an anti-Western hardliner, unlike his pragmatist predecessor - may make new demands beyond the scope of what had already been agreed.

Iran has long denied any ambition to acquire nuclear weapons.

