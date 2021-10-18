.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Four suspected Chinese drug dealers shot dead by Philippine forces

  • Font
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency officials with a haul of drugs. (File photo: AP)
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency officials with a haul of drugs. (File photo: AP)

Four suspected Chinese drug dealers shot dead by Philippine forces

The Associated Press, Manila, Philippines

Published: Updated:

Philippine law enforcers backed by troops killed four suspected Chinese drug dealers who opened fire at them during a sting operation on Monday, the national police chief said. He said more than 262 million pesos ($5.2 million) worth of methamphetamines were recovered.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the slain Chinese, who allegedly belonged to a major drug trafficking syndicate, drew pistols and shot at law enforcers who pretended to be drug buyers in a residential village in Angeles City in Pampanga province. About a dozen law enforcement and military units had shared intelligence and placed the suspects under surveillance for weeks, he said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


“These are big-time distributors. We’ve taken down groups one after the other due to better coordination and intelligence fusion,” Eleazar said by phone.

Most methamphetamines are now smuggled into the country after authorities dismantled clandestine drug laboratories nationwide, he said.

The drug shipments are dropped off in the ocean and left floating off western provinces facing the South China Sea and fetched by drug traffickers onboard speedboats, Eleazar said.

Drug trafficking and addiction remain a major problem in the Philippines despite a crackdown launched by President Rodrigo Duterte when he took office in 2016. The campaign has left more than 6,000 mostly poor suspects dead, based on police statistics, and alarmed Western governments and human rights groups.

The International Criminal Court is investigating the drug killings. Duterte, whose six-year term ends next June, vowed never to cooperate with the ICC. But the 76-year-old leader announced early this month that he is retiring from politics and will prepare his legal defense amid the ICC investigation.

Read more: ICC backs investigation into Philippines’ ‘war on drugs’ under Duterte

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM
Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported
Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity
Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army
Saudi Arabia bans its citizens from traveling to Lebanon due to security concerns Saudi Arabia bans its citizens from traveling to Lebanon due to security concerns
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More