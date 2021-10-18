.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Mekelle, capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray, hit by air strikes: Regional TV

  • Font
A view shows traffic flowing past a street in Mekelle, Tigray region of northern Ethiopia December 10, 2018. (AFP)
A view shows traffic flowing past a street in Mekelle, Tigray region of northern Ethiopia December 10, 2018. (AFP)

Mekelle, capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray, hit by air strikes: Regional TV

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Mekelle, the capital of northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region, was hit by air strikes on Monday, regionally controlled television reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tigrai Television, controlled by the region’s Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), reported that the air strikes had injured several civilians. An aid worker and a diplomat also told Reuters that there were air strikes in Mekelle.

Billene Seyoum, a spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read more:

Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad

‘God have mercy’: Tigray residents describe life under siege

UN migration agency official recalled from Ethiopia over audio recordings

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased
Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity
Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army
Saudi Arabia bans its citizens from traveling to Lebanon due to security concerns Saudi Arabia bans its citizens from traveling to Lebanon due to security concerns
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More