Mekelle, capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray, hit by air strikes: Regional TV

Mekelle, the capital of northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region, was hit by air strikes on Monday, regionally controlled television reported.

Tigrai Television, controlled by the region’s Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), reported that the air strikes had injured several civilians. An aid worker and a diplomat also told Reuters that there were air strikes in Mekelle.

Billene Seyoum, a spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

