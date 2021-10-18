.
Russia to suspend mission to NATO in latest diplomatic row: FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gestures while speaking during a meeting with U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Moscow, Russia July 22, 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Reuters)

Russia to suspend mission to NATO in latest diplomatic row: FM Lavrov

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Moscow was suspending its mission to NATO and was also closing the Western military bloc’s liaison mission in a new diplomatic row.

“We are suspending the work of our official mission to NATO, including the work of our military representative from November 1 or it could take a few more days,” Lavrov told reporters, adding that Russia was also shutting down the alliance’s liaison mission in Moscow.

