Russia to suspend mission to NATO in latest diplomatic row: FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Moscow was suspending its mission to NATO and was also closing the Western military bloc’s liaison mission in a new diplomatic row.

“We are suspending the work of our official mission to NATO, including the work of our military representative from November 1 or it could take a few more days,” Lavrov told reporters, adding that Russia was also shutting down the alliance’s liaison mission in Moscow.

