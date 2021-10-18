.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Trump questioned under oath in lawsuit over alleged Trump Tower assault

  • Font
White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere, left, and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, second from left, listens as President Donald Trump speaks, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP)
White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere, left, and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, second from left, listens as President Donald Trump speaks, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP)

Trump questioned under oath in lawsuit over alleged Trump Tower assault

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Former President Donald Trump testified under oath on Monday as part of a civil lawsuit brought by protesters who allege they were assaulted by his security guards in 2015, a lawyer for the protesters told a news conference.

Trump sat for a videotaped deposition on Monday morning at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, said Benjamin Dictor, a lawyer who sought Trump’s testimony in the long-running dispute.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

New York Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez last week ordered Trump to sit for the videotaped deposition.

A group of protesters brought the lawsuit in 2015, alleging that Trump’s security guards attacked them while they were demonstrating outside Trump Tower in September 2015 over the then-presidential candidate’s comments that Mexican immigrants were criminals and rapists.

“They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists,” he said during the June 16 speech announcing his candidacy.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Attorney for Hillary Clinton campaign indicted in US Trump-Russia probe

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM
Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported
Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity
Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More