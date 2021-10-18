US does not know current location of 16 kidnapped Americans in Haiti: Report

The US does not know the current location of 16 kidnapped Americans in Haiti, CNN reported on Sunday.

A missionary group 16 US citizens and one Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday while on a trip to an orphanage, the US-based Christian Aid Ministries group said in a statement.

“The group of sixteen US citizens and one Canadian citizen includes five men, seven women, and five children,” read the statement.

CNN cited a source in Haiti’s security forces saying the investigation was ongoing and attributed the kidnapping to local gang members.

“The US does not know the current location of the kidnapped missionaries,” a senior US official familiar with the situation told CNN, adding that the FBI and State Department officials are working around the clock to secure the release of Americans.

