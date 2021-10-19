.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

FBI raids homes belonging to relatives of Russian tycoon close to Putin

  • Font
An FBI agent mans his post as the agency conducted a raid at Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska's home in Washington, Oct. 19, 2021. (Reuters)
An FBI agent mans his post as the agency conducted a raid at Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska's home in Washington, Oct. 19, 2021. (Reuters)

FBI raids homes belonging to relatives of Russian tycoon close to Putin

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The FBI is conducting searches at two houses belonging to relatives of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska in New York and Washington, his representative told Reuters on Tuesday.

The raids were being carried out on the basis of two court warrants related to US sanctions, the representative said, adding that Deripaska was not the owner of the houses.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Deripaska, 53, has been subject to the US sanctions since 2018. Washington blacklisted him along with several other influential Russians because of their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US jury convicts man who created computer code to help ISIS US jury convicts man who created computer code to help ISIS
Riyadh Winter Wonderland back in Saudi Arabia, 40 pct larger than previous season Riyadh Winter Wonderland back in Saudi Arabia, 40 pct larger than previous season
Top Content
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Kuwait MP submits bill to impose tax on expat remittances: Report Kuwait MP submits bill to impose tax on expat remittances: Report
USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon
Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Portugal seizes cocaine worth $232 mln on board yacht in Atlantic Ocean Portugal seizes cocaine worth $232 mln on board yacht in Atlantic Ocean
Nasrallah: Lebanese Forces real agenda is civil war, Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters Nasrallah: Lebanese Forces real agenda is civil war, Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More