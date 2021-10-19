.
Russia defends China’s right to test hypersonic weapons, says it matches US moves

Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov listens for a question during his news conference at the ASEAN – Russia summit, in the Black Sea resort of Sochiin Sochi, Russia, Thursday, May 19, 2016. (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov listens for a question during his news conference. (AP)

Russia defends China’s right to test hypersonic weapons, says it matches US moves

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a reported hypersonic weapon test by China breached none of Beijing’s international obligations, posed no threat to Russia and followed similar moves by the United States.

“...China is developing its arms systems within the framework of its international obligations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“In no way does Russia (itself) break its obligations with regards to arms control and we only take measures aimed at ensuring our own security amid actions that the United States take under their missile defense program,” Peskov told a briefing.

Washington said this week it was concerned about hypersonic missile technology and its potential military applications by China and Russia, after a media report that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide weapon.

Read more: China denies report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

