Russia’s Putin won’t attend G20 summit to be held in Rome in person

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of heads of member states at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, held in Dushanbe, via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on September 17, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Rome in person this month due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, but will take part in it via video link, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said Putin informed Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about his plans in a telephone call during which they also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral issues.

Separately, the RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that Putin’s decision was driven by the epidemiological situation.

Putin briefly self-isolated last month after dozens of people in his entourage were diagnosed with COVID-19. Last week, after coughing repeatedly at a government meeting, Putin said he had caught a cold.

