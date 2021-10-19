.
.
.
.
Taliban optimistic about new US envoy, normalizing ties: Spokesperson

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad attends the Intra Afghan Dialogue talks in the Qatari capital Doha. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

The new Taliban government said on Tuesday it hoped to build on the “good progress” made in talks with the former US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmai Khalilzad and was optimistic about moving forward with his successor Tom West.

Khalilzad’s departure as the top US envoy for Afghanistan was announced on Monday, less than two months after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country.

“We are optimistic about moving forward with the new representative Mr Tom West & full implementation of Doha Agreement will normalize relations between both governments,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a tweet.

