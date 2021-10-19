US condemns North Korea ‘ballistic missile launch’: Pentagon

The United States military on Tuesday condemned North Korea for a suspected ballistic missile launch and called on the country to “refrain from any further destabilizing acts.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We are aware of the North Korean ballistic missile launch this morning into the Sea of Japan and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan,” the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, adding that “this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel, territory, or that of our allies.”

Read more:

North Korea weapons test used subarine-launched ballistic missile: Report

North Korea fires missile into sea in continuation of tests

US renews calls for talks with North Korea