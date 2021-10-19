.
US condemns North Korea ‘ballistic missile launch’: Pentagon

This picture taken on September 30, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 1 shows a test-fire of a newly developed anti-aircraft missile carried out by the Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK. (AFP)
This picture taken on September 30, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 1 shows a test-fire of a newly developed anti-aircraft missile carried out by the Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK. (AFP)

US condemns North Korea ‘ballistic missile launch’: Pentagon

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

The United States military on Tuesday condemned North Korea for a suspected ballistic missile launch and called on the country to “refrain from any further destabilizing acts.”

“We are aware of the North Korean ballistic missile launch this morning into the Sea of Japan and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan,” the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, adding that “this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel, territory, or that of our allies.”

