.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US renews calls for talks with North Korea

  • Font
This picture taken on October 10, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 11 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un giving a speech to mark the 76th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. (AFP)
This picture taken on October 10, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 11 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un giving a speech to mark the 76th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. (AFP)

US renews calls for talks with North Korea

AFP

Published: Updated:

A US envoy made a new appeal Monday for talks with North Korea, insisting the US has no hostile intent following a spike in tensions.

Sung Kim, the US special representative on North Korea, met in Washington with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, ahead of a three-way meeting Tuesday with senior Japanese official Takehiro Funakoshi.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will seek diplomacy with the DPRK to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States and our allies,” Kim said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

“We harbor no hostile intent toward the DPRK and we are hopeful to meeting with them without conditions,” Kim told reporters.

But he added that the allies had “a responsibility to implement UN Security Council resolutions,” referring to sanctions which North Korea seeks to see lifted.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week blamed the US for sanctions, dismissing Washington's assertions that it does not have hostile intentions.

North Korea in recent weeks has tested a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon and what it said was a hypersonic warhead.

Kim met three times with former president Donald Trump, who boasted of stopping a war but failed to reach a comprehensive agreement on ending North Korea's nuclear program.

President Joe Biden has promised to keep seeking diplomacy but with a more low-key approach looking for areas for progress.

Read more:

N.Korean leader says US, S.Korea threaten peace with military buildup

US says ‘no hostile intent’ towards North Korea, still ready for talks

North Korea says call to declare end of Korean War is premature

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM
Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Top Content
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Nasrallah: Lebanese Forces real agenda is civil war, Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters Nasrallah: Lebanese Forces real agenda is civil war, Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters
Kuwait MP submits bill to impose tax on expat remittances: Report Kuwait MP submits bill to impose tax on expat remittances: Report
Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM
US grows impatient with Iran on nuclear deal talks: This cannot go on indefinitely US grows impatient with Iran on nuclear deal talks: This cannot go on indefinitely
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More