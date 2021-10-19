.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

White House urges North Korea end ‘provocations’

  • Font
Waving flag of North Korea and USA stock photo
Waving flag of North Korea and USA. (Stock photo)

White House urges North Korea end ‘provocations’

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The White House urged North Korea to refrain from further “provocations” on Tuesday after North Korea fired what South Korea described as a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the US remained open to engaging diplomatically with North Korea over its weapons programs, a prospect that Pyongyang so far has rejected.

Read more:

US condemns North Korea ‘ballistic missile launch’: Pentagon

North Korea weapons test used submarine-launched ballistic missile: Report

North Korea fires missile into sea in continuation of tests

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US jury convicts man who created computer code to help ISIS US jury convicts man who created computer code to help ISIS
Riyadh Winter Wonderland back in Saudi Arabia, 40 pct larger than previous season Riyadh Winter Wonderland back in Saudi Arabia, 40 pct larger than previous season
Top Content
USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon
Portugal seizes cocaine worth $232 mln on board yacht in Atlantic Ocean Portugal seizes cocaine worth $232 mln on board yacht in Atlantic Ocean
Top US official in Lebanon to discuss energy crisis, border dispute with Israel Top US official in Lebanon to discuss energy crisis, border dispute with Israel
Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword
More tickets on sale for Saudi Arabia’s F1 Grand Prix after capacity increase More tickets on sale for Saudi Arabia’s F1 Grand Prix after capacity increase
US jury convicts man who created computer code to help ISIS US jury convicts man who created computer code to help ISIS
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More