.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Facebook plans to change its name: Report

  • Font
File photo of the Facebook logo. (File photo: Reuters)
File photo of the Facebook logo. (File photo: Reuters)

Facebook plans to change its name: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Social media giant Facebook Inc is planning to rebrand itself with a new name next week to reflect its focus on building the metaverse, the Verge reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at the company’s annual Connect conference on Oct. 28, but it could be unveiled sooner, the Verge reported.

A metaverse refers to shared virtual world environments, which people can access via the internet. The term can refer to digital spaces, which are made more lifelike by the use of virtual reality or augmented reality.

The rebranding would likely position Facebook’s social media app as one of many products under a parent company, which will oversee groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more, the report added.

Facebook said it does not comment on rumor or speculation.

Read more:

Facebook to pay up to $14.25 mln to settle US employment discrimination claims

Facebook is creating 10,000 jobs in EU to help develop a metaverse

Should we deactivate our Facebook accounts?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US jury convicts man who created computer code to help ISIS US jury convicts man who created computer code to help ISIS
Riyadh Winter Wonderland back in Saudi Arabia, 40 pct larger than previous season Riyadh Winter Wonderland back in Saudi Arabia, 40 pct larger than previous season
Top Content
USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon
Portugal seizes cocaine worth $232 mln on board yacht in Atlantic Ocean Portugal seizes cocaine worth $232 mln on board yacht in Atlantic Ocean
UAE relaxes COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, condolences, gatherings UAE relaxes COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, condolences, gatherings
Top US official in Lebanon to discuss energy crisis, border dispute with Israel Top US official in Lebanon to discuss energy crisis, border dispute with Israel
More tickets on sale for Saudi Arabia’s F1 Grand Prix after capacity increase More tickets on sale for Saudi Arabia’s F1 Grand Prix after capacity increase
Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More