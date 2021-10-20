.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Philippines protests as its patrol boats are threatened by Beijing in South China Sea

  • Font
Philippine navy personnel man their machine guns aboard a fast craft as they patrol the coastline of Basilan island in southern Philippines. (Reuters)
Philippine navy personnel man their machine guns aboard a fast craft as they patrol the coastline of Basilan island in southern Philippines. (Reuters)

Philippines protests as its patrol boats are threatened by Beijing in South China Sea

Reuters, Manila

Published: Updated:

The Philippines has issued a diplomatic protest over Chinese vessels challenging its ships patrolling the South China Sea with sirens, horns, and radio communications, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing have been simmering for years in the strategic waterway where both countries have territorial claims.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“These provocative acts threaten the peace, good order, and security of the South China Sea and run contrary to China’s obligations under international law,” the foreign ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry said on Wednesday more than 200 such challenges took place while the Philippines was conducting routine patrols over and around its territory and maritime zones. It did not specify over what time period the challenges took place.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

China claims sovereignty over vast swathes of the South China Sea, but Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam also have lodged competing claims for some or all of the islands.

In 2016, an international tribunal invalidated China’s expansive claim in the strategic waterway where about $3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade passes annually.

But President Rodrigo Duterte shelved the favorable ruling and pursued a rapprochement with Beijing in exchange for pledges of billions of dollars of loans, aid and investment, much of which have yet to materialize.

Since Duterte took office in June 2016, the Philippines has filed more than 80 diplomatic protests against China.

Read more: Philippines’ Duterte rebuffs China, says won’t withdraw ships from contested waters

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
UAE eases COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, funerals, gatherings UAE eases COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, funerals, gatherings
Top Content
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword
Syria explosion targeting army bus kills 13, wounds three in Damascus Syria explosion targeting army bus kills 13, wounds three in Damascus
Riyadh Season 2021 kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh Season 2021 kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s capital
UAE eases COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, funerals, gatherings UAE eases COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, funerals, gatherings
Russia scrambles two fighter jets to escort US strategic bombers over Black Sea: RIA Russia scrambles two fighter jets to escort US strategic bombers over Black Sea: RIA
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More