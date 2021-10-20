.
Queen Elizabeth accepts medical advice to rest for few days, cancels visit: Palace

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses after confering the honour of a knighthood upon 100-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore during an investiture at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on July 17, 2020. (AFP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses after confering the honour of a knighthood upon 100-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore during an investiture at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on July 17, 2020. (AFP)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days and has canceled a planned visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The queen, 95, has reigned for almost seven decades.

“The queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” the Palace said.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

The queen sent her “warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future,” the Palace said.

