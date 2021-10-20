Queen Elizabeth ‘politely’ turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ award

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has “politely but firmly” turned down a magazine’s ‘Oldie of the Year’ award, telling organizers “You are only as old as you feel.”

The 95-year-old monarch sent the Oldie magazine a message with her “warmest best wishes,” the BBC reported.

The United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch is due to mark her Platinum Jubilee next year after 70 years on the throne.

Her late husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was crowned ‘Oldie of the Year’ in 2011.

Author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who is chairman of the awards, wrote to the Queen’s secretary Sir Edward Young to ask if she would accept the honor.

“Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient,” Sir Young replied.

Brandreth said the letter was “lovely,” and added that “perhaps in the future we will sound out Her Majesty once more.”

The ‘Oldie of the Year’ awards were founded 29 years ago to celebrate the achievements of the older generation.

Previous winners have included well-known British figures including the artist David Hockney and the late actress Dame Olivia de Havilland.

When Prince Philip won the award at the age of 90, he responded by saying: “There is nothing like it for morale to be reminded that the years are passing – ever more quickly – and that bits are beginning to drop off the ancient frame.

“But it is nice to be remembered at all.”

