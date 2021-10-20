Russia recognizes Taliban ‘efforts’ to stabilize Afghanistan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday recognized Taliban “efforts” to try and stabilize the situation in volatile Afghanistan as Moscow hosted the Islamist regime for international talks.

“A new administration is in power now,” Lavrov told the gathering. “We note their efforts to stabilize the military and political situation and set up work of the state apparatus.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Taliban get aid promise but not recognition on eve of Moscow talks

US says won't join Afghanistan talks announced by Russia

Russia says Taliban confirms it will join Moscow talks next week