Russia recognizes Taliban ‘efforts’ to stabilize Afghanistan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 19 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (File photo: Reuters)
Afghanistan

Russia recognizes Taliban ‘efforts’ to stabilize Afghanistan

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday recognized Taliban “efforts” to try and stabilize the situation in volatile Afghanistan as Moscow hosted the Islamist regime for international talks.

“A new administration is in power now,” Lavrov told the gathering. “We note their efforts to stabilize the military and political situation and set up work of the state apparatus.”

